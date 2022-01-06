MUCH COLDER AS SNOW LINGERS FOR SOME

Snow showers will continue in some places through the afternoon and early evening. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Kewaunee county, while a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Door County until 6PM. In both of these counties, a couple to several more inches of snow remain possible. In parts of Door County, more than 9″ of snow has been reported in some spots. Roads will certainly remain slippery for the rest of the day in these counties, but also there will be scattered light snow showers elsewhere.

With mostly cloudy skies and a brisk northwest wind, afternoon temperatures will be colder and holding steady. High temperatures will be mainly in the upper half of the teens, but wind chills will remain in the single digits.

As skies clear out later tonight, it’s going to turn frigid into Friday. When you wake up tomorrow morning, the wind chills will vary from -5° to -20°. A decent amount of sunshine is expected for tomorrow, thankfully, but still temperatures will be stuck in the lower teens for highs.

Another surge of very cold air arrives early next week. In fact, it looks like the coldest air so far this winter. On Monday, our highs will struggle to get above zero, with morning wind chills around -20 to -35. It’s possible that Monday may become a First Alert Weather Day... Keep informed!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NNW 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and colder. Snow at times, esp. for Door & Kewaunee counties. HIGH: 18

TONIGHT: Evening flakes. Clouds break apart late. LOW: 1, with late night chills of -5° to -20°

FRIDAY: Harsh morning wind chills. Sunny, but cold. HIGH: 13 LOW: 1

SATURDAY: Some sun, then increasing clouds. Turning breezy. Evening flakes. HIGH: 27 LOW: 7

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, but much colder and blustery. Harsh wind chills at NIGHT. HIGH: 14 LOW: -9

MONDAY: Frigid with subzero chills. Sunny skies. HIGH: 3 LOW: -10

TUESDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Not as frigid. HIGH: 16 LOW: 8

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Brisk winds. HIGH: 27

