INTERVIEW: DNR wetland restoration efforts

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin DNR spent the past couple years working on three projects to restore wetlands and vegetation in Sheboygan, Portage and Rock counties.

The Sheboygan County project centered on 31 acres near the Lake Michigan shoreline.

DNR wetland conservation trust program coordinator Josh Brown talked with our Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30. He explains the wetlands mitigation efforts, why they’re needed, and what projects the state may pursue in the future. He also explains why the Sheboygan project involved a rare opportunity.

