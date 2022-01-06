How much snow did you get January 5?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - These are the latest snowfall amounts available from National Weather Service reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources. These are not snowfall totals -- some of these amounts were reported while the snow was still falling Wednesday afternoon.

The list is organized by snowfall amount and then alphabetically by community. If we have more than one snowfall report for a community, the higher amount is used. As with every winter weather event, the amount in your own yard may vary.

COMMUNITY ... COUNTY ... SNOWFALL (in inches)

Lac du Flambeau ... Oneida ... 9.5″

Hazelhurst ... Oneida ... 6.1″

Willow Reservoir ... Oneida ... 5.5″

Wausau ... Marathon ... 5.2″

Tomahawk ... Oneida ... 5.0″

Birnamwood ... Shawano ... 4.4″

Legend Lake ... Oconto ... 4.3″

Sister Bay ... Door ... 4.3″

Knowlton ... Marathon ... 4.0″

Shawano ... Shawano ... 4.0″

Mountain ... Oconto ... 3.9″

Scandinavia ... Waupaca ... 3.8″

Summit Lake ... Langlade ... 3.5″

Crandon ... Forest ... 3.0″

Lakewood ... Oconto ... 3.0″

Larsen ... Winnebago ... 3.0″

Mountain ... Oconto ... 3.0″

Theresa ... Dodge ... 3.0″

Green Bay ... Brown ... 2.9″

Rhinelander ... Oneida ... 2.8″

Marinette ... Marinette ... 2.5″

Appleton ... Outagamie ... 2.3″

Crivitz ... Marinette ... 2.2″

Berlin ... Green Lake ... 2.0″

Ashwaubenon ... Brown ... 1.8″

Neenah ... Winnebago ... 1.8″

Green Lake ... Green Lake ... 1.2″

Beaver Dam ... Dodge ... 1.0″

Fond du Lac ... Fond du Lac ... 1.0″

