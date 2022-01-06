Here comes the cold: Tips for staying safe as wind chills plummet

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We getting ready for wicked winter wind chills. Ready Wisconsin says the cold air causes dangerous conditions.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says:

“With cloudy skies and a brisk northwest wind, Thursday’s temperatures will be colder and holding steady. Our highs will be mainly in the upper half of the teens, with wind chills in the single digits.

“As skies clear out later tonight, it’s going to turn frigid into Friday. When you wake up tomorrow morning, the wind chills will vary from -5° to -20°. We’ll need all sunshine we can muster to get our highs back into the teens by Friday afternoon.

“There’s yet another surge of bitter cold air arriving early next week... In fact, it looks like the coldest air so far this winter. On Monday, our highs will struggle to get above zero, with morning wind chills around -20 to -35. It’s possible that Monday may become a First Alert Weather Day... Keep informed!”

Ready Wisconsin says this kind of weather can cause frostbite in just 30 minutes. The agency released these tips for staying safe:

• Limit your time outdoors. If you must be outside, dress for the weather. Wear loose-fitting layers, a hat, gloves, and snow boots. Make sure you have a scarf or some other way to cover your face.

• Know the signs of hypothermia, which include excessive shivering, exhaustion, confusion, and slurred speech. If you, or anyone around you, begins to show symptoms, call 911 immediately.

• Know the signs of frostbite, which include a white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy, and numbness. If you detect symptoms, get to a warm area. Do not try to rub them, as it can cause more damage.

• Check the supplies in your home and vehicle emergency kits. If food items or batteries have expired or run low, replace them.

• Test the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors around your home. If you can’t remember the last time you changed the batteries, go ahead and replace them.

• Check your furnace to make sure it is working properly. If you rely on heating oil or propane, make sure you have enough to last through the current period of cold temperatures and schedule a delivery before you start to run low.

• Do not attempt to use gasoline or propane heaters or a grill to heat your home or garage. Those devices produce carbon monoxide, which can be deadly in enclosed areas.

• Prepare your vehicle for the possible effects of the cold weather. Keep the gas tank at least half-full. Pack an emergency kit with items such as food, water, extra blankets and warm clothing, booster cables, and a cell phone charger.

• Make sure water pipes in unheated areas are properly insulated. If you have faucets served by exposed pipes, let water drip from them or run at a slow trickle to prevent freezing. Open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow heat to get to the pipes.

• If you have pets, limit their time outdoors. Dogs and cats can get frost-bitten ears, nose and feet if left outside during bitter cold weather. For livestock, make sure they have access to extra food and a water source that will not freeze. Outdoor animals need access to a dry place to seek shelter. Help provide a windbreak for larger animals and an enclosed space for smaller animals to help them retain their body heat.

🥶BRRRRR!🥶 With temperatures dropping, remember to wear warm layers of clothing and watch for:

❄️Frostbite: fingers, ears or any exposed skin that is affected.

❄️Hypothermia: when body temp sinks below 96°F.

Wisconsin Public Service reminds residents to be safe with heating devices:

Space heater safety: Only use newer models with safety features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets. Plug heaters directly into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips. Place the heater on a flat surface away from children and pets.

Safe sleeping: Turn off electric blankets when they are not being used. Keep pets away from electric blankets, as their teeth and claws can puncture wire insulation and cause damage.

Prevent carbon monoxide dangers: Make sure carbon monoxide detectors are working properly and learn the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Oven safety: Never use a stove or oven to heat your home. Not only is it inefficient, it could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Let the sun in: Open curtains or blinds when the sun is out to help warm your home. Close them at night to help retain heat and cut down on drafts.

Bundle up: Add a layer instead of turning up the thermostat. A sweater, blanket or long underwear will help keep you warm without adding to your energy use.

Be prepared: WPS has one of the most reliable power grids in the country, but outages in extreme weather can happen. Be prepared for winter power outages by assembling an emergency kit with blankets, flashlights and battery-powered chargers for your cellphones.

