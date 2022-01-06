Advertisement

Green Bay veteran provided with service dog

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay veteran now has a new best friend thanks to a statewide program connecting people with service dogs.

Scot Miller joined the U.S. Army right out of high school and was sent to Germany in the 1970s. While he was there, he had a traumatic experience that has stuck with him for years. He says it seemed to be getting worse, and his doctor told him he had PTSD. In fact, Miller says he was on the severe end of the disorder.

That’s when he found the Patriot K9′s of Wisconsin, and they connected him with Buddy.

“Scot was an applicant, and we purchased Buddy. And we had two puppies here, and Buddy went to Scot… just right here on the floor, and just instant attachment,” Lani Rethaber, executive director of Patriot K9′s of Wisconsin, said.

“Without this organization, I honestly think you would probably see a lot more veterans choosing to take their life,” Miller said.

The Patriot K9′s of Wisconsin remind people that service dogs are not regular dogs that people can come up and pet. The animals are doing a job and should be left alone.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of man watching marriage proposal at Lambeau Field
De Pere mom tracks down mystery man in son’s proposal picture
Lincoln High School in Manitowoc
Police: Manitowoc teacher assaulted by student at Lincoln High School
Virtual learning
UPDATE: Three Green Bay schools going virtual due to staff shortages
Olivia Passeretti, a 17-year-old junior at East Greenwich High School, was killed in a...
Teen killed in crash after suspect posted about drinking and driving
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Over 8,000 new cases identified, highest one-day increase

Latest News

How much snow did you get January 5?
Assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021
Republican lawmakers on January 6 insurrection
Antiviral pill that can be prescribed for some COVID-19 cases
Wisconsin receives COVID-19 antiviral pills
Veteran Scot Miller and his service dog, Buddy
Green Bay veteran receives service dog