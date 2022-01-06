Green Bay veteran provided with service dog

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay veteran now has a new best friend thanks to a statewide program connecting people with service dogs.

Scot Miller joined the U.S. Army right out of high school and was sent to Germany in the 1970s. While he was there, he had a traumatic experience that has stuck with him for years. He says it seemed to be getting worse, and his doctor told him he had PTSD. In fact, Miller says he was on the severe end of the disorder.

That’s when he found the Patriot K9′s of Wisconsin, and they connected him with Buddy.

“Scot was an applicant, and we purchased Buddy. And we had two puppies here, and Buddy went to Scot… just right here on the floor, and just instant attachment,” Lani Rethaber, executive director of Patriot K9′s of Wisconsin, said.

“Without this organization, I honestly think you would probably see a lot more veterans choosing to take their life,” Miller said.

The Patriot K9′s of Wisconsin remind people that service dogs are not regular dogs that people can come up and pet. The animals are doing a job and should be left alone.

