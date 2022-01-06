COVID-19 hospitalizations surge among kids, doctors urge vaccines

Wis. (WBAY) - As the CDC weighs approving COVID-19 booster shots for kids ages 12 to 15, doctors in Wisconsin and around the nation are seeing more young people hospitalized.

In just a week, hospitalizations of children up to age 17 rose 96 percent in the United States. “This week they represented about 20% of the positives in the country and it makes sense because they’re also one of the least immunized parts of the population,” said Dr. James Conway, pediatric infectious disease physician at UW-Health.

According to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services, data shows just over 21 percent of kids ages 5 to 11 have at least one dose of the vaccine, almost 16 percent are completely vaccinated.

Those low numbers are a concern for local pediatricians as they watch hospitalizations increase on a weekly basis.

“We are seeing an increase in COVID cases within our Milwaukee hospital, as well as within our primary care settings,” said Dr. Michael Gutzeit, Chief Medical Officer at Children’s Wisconsin. “For example, in the hospital over the past week, we’ve been averaging about 20 positive cases of covid 19 in kids, and that’s up from 15.”

Gutzeit said this past week, three kids needed ventilators for treatment. He went on to say, “Thankfully, they and almost all other kids we’ve seen at Children’s Wisconsin have responded well to treatment and have been able to recover and go home. Suspected and confirmed cases of MIS-C are still occurring at low numbers and we continue to monitor kids to determine any potential long-term impacts.”

To date, DHS has reported 143 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in the state.

“It’s an inflammatory condition of the organ systems. It can affect the head, the heart, the lungs, the digestive system, and we see this in some kids following the infection of covid so it can occur weeks afterward,” said Dr. Gutzeit.

“We’re still not sure what the next wave is going to look like as omicron sweeps through. Even if it’s milder for some people, is it still going to be milder or as far as how commonly it might cause MIS-C? you know, the story isn’t over yet. We’re kind of in the midst of it,” said Dr. Conway.

Even if we are in the midst of it, both pediatricians say it’s not too late to get your kids vaccinated.

“I think there are two things that we suffer from-- one is that early narrative that covid wasn’t as bad for kids as it was for adults. I think we still suffer from that because what we really proved was that if you closed schools and keep kids in a bubble, you can protect them against a disease. Once you release them into the wild and they become free-range children again, they’re just as likely to pick up these viruses as their parents,” said Dr. Conway.

Pediatricians warn COVID-19 is also affecting kids on another level, both emotionally and mentally, as school districts weigh the option of going virtual once again.

“We know that reading and math levels have decreased,” said Dr. Gutzeit. “We know that anxiety, depression, and suicide rates are up in kids and concerningly gun violence against kids has increased. These are just a few examples of how the pandemic is affecting kids and how it’s playing out in our community right now. "

