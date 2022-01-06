Advertisement

COLDER WITH MORE SNOW SHOWERS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST
We still have light snow across northeast Wisconsin. While most folks have seen 2-5″, overnight snow totals have climbed to around 8+″ in Door County. Look for more snow showers today with a weaker disturbance hovering across the region. Another inch or less of snow will keep our roads slippery at times. Our snow showers will fade to lingering flurries into this evening.

With cloudy skies and a brisk northwest wind, today’s temperatures will be colder and holding steady. Our highs will be mainly in the upper half of the teens, with wind chills in the single digits.

As skies clear out later tonight, it’s going to turn frigid into Friday. When you wake up tomorrow morning, the wind chills will vary from -5° to -20°. We’ll need all sunshine we can muster to get our highs back into the teens by tomorrow afternoon.

There’s yet another surge of bitter cold air arriving early next week... In fact, it looks like the coldest air so far this winter. On Monday, our highs will struggle to get above zero, with morning wind chills around -20 to -35. It’s possible that Monday may become a First Alert Weather Day... Keep informed!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/N 5-15 MPH

FRIDAY: W/SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy and colder. A few snow showers. Another inch or less. HIGH: 18

TONIGHT: Evening flakes. Clouds, with clearing skies late. LOW: 0, with late night chills of -5 to -20

FRIDAY: Harsh morning wind chills. Sunny, but cold. HIGH: 13 LOW: 1

SATURDAY: Some sun, then increasing clouds. Turning breezy. Evening flakes. HIGH: 28 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: Sunny, but colder and blustery. Harsh wind chills at NIGHT. HIGH: 14 LOW: -10

MONDAY: Harsh wind chills. Sunny, but frigid. HIGH: 2 LOW: -8

TUESDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Not as frigid. HIGH: 15 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Brisk winds. HIGH: 27

