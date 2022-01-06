Bucks’ Holiday in health and safety protocols

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, and will miss Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Holiday joins fellow Bucks guards Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton, and George Hill on the list. Head coach Mike Budenholzer is also currently out after being placed in the protocols on Wednesday.

Holiday played a big part in helping Milwaukee get past the last wave of COVID-19 cases a few weeks ago, and is averaging 18.7 points and 6.7 assists through 33 games played this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the last game due to a non-COVD-19 illness, is listed as probable for tomorrow night’s game.

