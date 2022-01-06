Advertisement

2 firefighters killed in crash between fire truck, semi

Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near Mineral Point
Two firefighters were killed in an early morning crash on US 151 near Mile Marker 38 near Mineral Point, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.(Erin Sullivan)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MINERAL POINT, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials say a crash between a fire truck and a semi in southwestern Wisconsin has killed two firefighters.

The crash happened on Highway 151 in Iowa County about 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says the northbound fire truck with two Mineral Point firefighters on board was attempting to turn into an emergency crossover when it was struck by the semi and caught fire. Both firefighters were killed.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said traffic in both directions on Highway 151 was detoured for hours.

