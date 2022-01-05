Advertisement

Wisconsin receives first allotment of at-home antiviral pills for COVID-19

There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19. The FDA has granted Emergency Use...
There’s now another weapon in the fight against COVID-19. The FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization to Pfizer for its oral antiviral drug. It’s called Paxlovid and studies show it reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 88% if taken within the first five days of symptoms.(WBRC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has received its first allocation of oral antiviral COVID-19 treatments for people with mild-to-moderate disease.

The treatments are Merck’s molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid.

The supply is extremely limited. The National Institutes of Health have encouraged health care providers to prioritize the pills for patients at greatest risk of serious illness or hospitalization.

“While these new antiviral pills may help treat COVID-19, it’s important to remember these drugs are not a substitution for protecting yourself by getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in public places,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “We anticipate high demand for these medications, and we know that the initial supply we are receiving will be extremely limited. Please be patient as providers will prioritize people at highest risk for developing serious illness from the virus. We are committed to distributing these pills equitably across the state, and access will increase as Wisconsin receives more allocations from the federal government.”

The FDA issued emergency use authorizations for the at-home antiviral pills. They must be taken within five days of when a person’s symptoms begin.

Wisconsin’s first week allocation from the federal government includes 940 courses of Paxlovid and 4,320 courses of molnupiravir.

Pills will be distributed to some pharmacies in Wisconsin by Friday, Jan. 7.

CLICK HERE for more information about COVID-19 treatments.

DHS says vaccination remains the best protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.

