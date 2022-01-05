Advertisement

WBAY subchannel DECADES to air tribute to Betty White

Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to selected theaters in a special showing Jan. 17, the producers said.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY subchannel DECADES Television Network will air a tribute to the late Betty White this coming weekend.

It starts Friday, Jan. 7, at 8 p.m., with the Dean Martin Celebrity Roast: Betty White. DECADES is Channel 2.6.

The celebration continues on Saturday (Jan. 8) and Sunday (Jan. 9) with a weekend binge of The Mary Tyler Moore Show episodes featuring White’s character Sue Ann Nivens.

White passed away on New Year’s Eve, just shy of her 100th birthday.

“Betty White lived to 99.99 years, and her 100% charm, talent and wit will live on forever through her timeless work. We are saddened that our planned birthday celebration for her 100th birthday must now be a tribute to her legacy as the first lady of television,” said Neal Sabin, vice-chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co.

Betty White won eight Emmy Awards, three American Comedy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Grammy Award.

In 2018, Betty White set a Guinness World Record for the longest television career by a female entertainer. She made her TV debut in 1939.

