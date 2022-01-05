Advertisement

Underwear donations needed at Community Clothes Closet

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A donation drive is underway for underwear. It’s part of the Community Clothes Closet’s Cool for School program.

Natalie Michiels represents Appleton in the Mrs. Wisconsin United States Pageant. She’s made it her goal to help collect underwear for kids ages 4-18.

You can donate at the Community Clothes Closet, 1465B Opportunity Way, Menasha. Community partners will also take donations. CLICK HERE for more information.

Donations will be distributed ahead of the next school year.

