The state of the peregrine falcons

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new year introduces a new brood of peregrine falcons.

Wisconsin Public Service senior communication specialist Matt Cullen talked with Action 2 News about efforts to restore the population of this bird of prey with nesting boxes atop its power plants.

In the video above, you’ll learn how many falcons have been hatched at WPS power plants over the past 29 years and how 2021 compared to past years.

Also, how WPS has expanded the program to involve local schoolchildren and falcon fans all over the world, and how the program’s adapted to limitations during the pandemic.

