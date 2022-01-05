SLIPPERY TRAVEL EXPECTED THROUGH THE NIGHT

As snow showers wind down, a slippery evening commute can be expected. Even though the more widespread snow showers will end, travel issues will persist through the night. Blustery northwest winds will continue to gust between 20-30 mph... be mindful of blowing/drifting snow overnight. Temperatures will fall into the single digits and teens leading to icy spots on untreated roads and sidewalks.

Another blast of cold air will filter into the region as our current weathermaker pulls away tonight. Skies will stay cloudy on Thursday with a few snow showers from time to time... especially across Door County. Highs will be in the middle/upper teens with daytime chills holding in the single digits.

On Friday morning, wind chills will fall into subzero territory with actual lows around zero. The wind will be lighter through the day, and skies will turn mostly sunny. But, highs will struggle to get into the mid teens.

Look for a brief “warm-up” on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will push into the 20s with highs around 30° occurring Saturday evening. A late round of snow-mix is possible before temperatures drop once again. We’ll be in the upper teens Sunday morning with afternoon temps in the lower teens. Another bout of frigid air is expected across the region through next Tuesday. Lows will fall below zero on Sunday and Monday nights with highs in the single digits and teens.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Widespread snow ending, isolated showers linger. Colder and blustery. LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Cloudy and colder with a few snow showers... especially in Door County. HIGH: 18 LOW: -1

FRIDAY: Subzero chills early. Turning mostly sunny. Cold, but with less wind. HIGH: 13 LOW: 2

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder, but turning breezy. Late flakes/drizzle. HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Colder and blustery with decreasing clouds. Falling PM temps. Harsh wind chills at NIGHT. AFTERNOON: 12 LOW: -10 (chills -15 to -30)

MONDAY: Harsh wind chills. Sunny, but frigid. HIGH: 3 LOW: -9

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, still cold. HIGH: 12 LOW: 8

WEDNESDAY: Milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 24

