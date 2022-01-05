Advertisement

Rodgers to critical MVP voter: “He’s a bum”

Hub Arkush says he has ruled out voting for the Packers’ quarterback
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers’ sensational play has him the odd-on favorite to win a historic 4th NFL MVP award.

But 1 of the Associated Press’ 50 voters for that award, Hub Arkush, says he has ruled out voting for the Packers’ quarterback. Arkush calling Rodgers “the biggest jerk in the league” in a radio appearance this week, citing Rodgers’ offseason absence and vaccination comments.

On Wednesday? Rodgers responded emphatically.

“I think he is a bum,” Rodgers said. “I think he is an absolute bum. I don’t know who he is. No one probably knew who he was until yesterday’s comments. But to say he had his mind made up in the summertime, in the offseason, that I had zero chance of winning the MVP, in my opinion should exclude (him from) future votes. His problem isn’t with me being a bad guy or the biggest jerk in the league, because he doesn’t know me. His problem is that I am not vaccinated. So if he wants to go on a crusade and collude and come up with an extra letter to put on the award, just for this season, and make it the Most Valuable Vaccinated Player, then he should do that. But he is a bum.”

Rodgers is tied with Brett Favre, Tom Brady, and Johnny Unitas for the 2nd-most MVP awards in NFL history. Only Peyton Manning (with 5 MVPs) has more.

