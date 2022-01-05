Report: Bucks’ Budenholzer in health and safety protocols

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to a repot by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Darvin Ham will fill in as the interim head coach starting with tonight’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

The team also announced star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out with a non-COVID illness.

Injury Report Update:



Out:

Grayson - H&S Protocols

Giannis - Non-covid; illness

Pat - H&S Protocols

Donte - Left ankle; sprain



Questionable:

Thanasis - H&S Protocols

Jordan - H&S Protocols

Semi - H&S Protocols — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 5, 2022

Milwaukee currently has four players in health and safety protocols: G Grayson Allen, SF Jordan Nwora, F Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and PF Semi Ojeleye.

