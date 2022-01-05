Advertisement

Report: Bucks’ Budenholzer in health and safety protocols

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA...
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts to a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, according to a repot by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Darvin Ham will fill in as the interim head coach starting with tonight’s game against the Toronto Raptors.

The team also announced star Giannis Antetokounmpo will be out with a non-COVID illness.

Milwaukee currently has four players in health and safety protocols: G Grayson Allen, SF Jordan Nwora, F Thanasis Antetokounmpo, and PF Semi Ojeleye.

