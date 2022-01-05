Preston Smith, Packers pass rush peaking at right time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some of the Packers biggest names are peaking at the right time. On the defensive side of the ball that’s the pass rush duo of Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.

The other half of the Smith Brothers, which has been without Za’Darius for almost the entire season, has ten QB hits in his last seven games and is up to nine sacks on the season. That’s just one behind Gary for the team lead.

“The other guys rushing. I’ve got Rashan over there, who’s making it tough to lead the team in sacks. We chasing, we competing every day. They’re making it a lot easier for me by demanding slides, and double teams, and chips. Everybody’s in the right place at the right time, and it’s just perfect timing for me,” said Preston Smith.

The success on the field is a biproduct of effort and talent, according to head coach Matt LaFleur. Coming off a down season in 2020, Smith came to training camp ready to go and has continued to stack success as the season went on.

“It’s not rocket science. When you see a guy going out there, doing his job, and working extremely hard. They’re typically going to produce. I think our guys have done a nice job of putting him in some good positions, but ultimately he’s gone out there and he’s won his battles,” said Matt LaFleur.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.