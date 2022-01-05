Mishicot police investigating woman’s death in Village Park

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - Mishicot police are investigating the death of a woman in Village Park.

Police were called Monday afternoon to the park at 222 S. Rockway St. and found the body of an elderly woman.

Her name was not made public.

Although the death is still under investigation, police say they have no reason to believe there’s any danger to the public.

