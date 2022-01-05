Masks become mandatory at Neenah High School

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Face masks will be required at Neenah High School for all students, staff and visitors effective Thursday, January 6.

A letter to parents from the superintendent says 2% of students are active COVID cases -- meeting a threshold set by the school board when it made mask-wearing optional for all schools.

The mask order is in effect through Friday, January 14. Masks will become optional again on Tuesday, January 18, if COVID cases decrease, Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer wrote (there is no school on Monday, January 17).

Pfeiffer asks students and families to take extra precautions at school and at home to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and to get students tested if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have close contact with a person known to be positive for the coronavirus.

