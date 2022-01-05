Advertisement

Major push for housing underway in downtown Menasha

Financial assistance needed to help with development of former Brin building site
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A construction boom in downtown Menasha is underway and it’s targeting those seeking a place to live.

Several buildings are being re-developed and all of them will include a mix of housing and retail.

This includes the former Brin Building which was destroyed in August of 2018 when a fire erupted, eventually causing it to be demolished.

After several delays due to environmental and financing concerns, a newer building is beginning to take shape.

“The plan is about 45 units. It has about eight thousand square feet of retail, commercial type space on the first floor and it has a good number of walk up apartments and some more standard apartments as well. It also has a roof top deck for the residents,” said Menasha Mayor Don Merkes.

Overall 120 housing units are being added downtown with other projects taking place at the former Banta building, south of the Fox River, plus 130 Main Street, and 225 Main Street.

All are within walking distance and expected to add foot traffic.

Merkes added, “I think the bigger part of what this means is it’s the start of a 24 hour downtown. We’ve had a lot of office development in our downtown over the years. Now we’re going to be adding about one hundred spaces of residential units in our downtown as well as the south shore of the community.”

However, questions remain over what will become of the former Whiting Paper Mill, which was also destroyed by a fire.

“The Whiting site we are currently doing cleanup over there as well and we’re starting to work with developers to try to get that site redeveloped as well, but that one is still a little bit further off,’ Merkes said.

All four construction projects are expected to wrap up by the spring of 2023.

