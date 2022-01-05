Advertisement

‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider robbed in Oakland

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider on the set of "Jeopardy!" Schneider the reigning "Jeopardy!" champion was robbed at gunpoint over New Year's weekend in Oakland, Calif.(Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider was robbed at gunpoint over New Year’s weekend in Oakland, California.

Schneider, an Oakland resident, tweeted about the robbery to her 52,000 followers, saying she was shaken up but otherwise OK.

“Hi all! So first off: I’m fine. But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards and phone. I then couldn’t really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything,” the Oakland resident said in her post.

Oakland police said in a statement they were still investigating the armed robbery that occurred Sunday afternoon and had not yet made any arrests.

Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, won again on Monday’s show bringing her impressive winning streak to 24 consecutive victories, earning her $897,600 in winnings so far.

The game show issued a statement saying, “We were deeply saddened to hear about this incident, and we reached out to Amy privately to offer our help in any capacity.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Third person dies after Shawano County explosion, names released
The Center for Childhood Safety in Brown County demonstrates the proper and safe way for an...
“It’s avoidable.” Sheriff pushes for prevention efforts after infant co-sleeping death
Lincoln High School in Manitowoc
Police: Manitowoc teacher assaulted by student at Lincoln High School
Man found dead in bushes on Oshkosh street
Betty White's husband
Betty White’s husband is buried in Wisconsin

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a...
Trump cancels Florida news conference scheduled for Jan. 6
Brad Spakowitz talks about Samsung's latest Eco Remote which recharges with light, USB or wi-fi...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Powered by Wi-Fi
Courage, a peregrine falcon, gets banded.
The state of the peregrine falcons
South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into sea.
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea