Green Bay mayor asks court to sanction special counsel over election probe claims

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Attorneys for Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich have asked a court to sanction Wisconsin Assembly election investigation Special Counsel Michael Gableman, claiming the former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice made inaccurate statements about the mayor.

Gableman has subpoenaed Genrich and Madison Mayor Satya Rhondes-Conway in connection to the probe into the 2020 election. The mayors are fighting the subpoenas.

An order for sanctions obtained by Action 2 News was filed in Waukesha County Circuit Court. It requests the court issue an order that Gablemen publish full-page advertisements in several newspapers expressing that he falsely said Genrich violated the law.

The motion asks for five things:

1. Requiring that the Special Counsel publish in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Wisconsin State Journal, and the Green Bay Press-Gazette full-page advertisements acknowledging, using language agreed among the parties and approved by this Court, the inaccuracy of his statements to the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections that Mayor Genrich had violated a lawful obligation to provide testimony, which statements were widely reported, in those publications and elsewhere;

2. Requiring that the Special Counsel publicly assert, the next time he appears before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections that his prior testimony to the effect that Mayor Genrich had violated a lawful obligation to provide testimony was inaccurate;

3. Requiring the Special Counsel pay a penalty to the Court in an amount, to be determined by the Court, sufficient to deter future repetition of the conduct leading to the imposition of sanctions in this matter;

4. Requiring that, within 30 days of the Court’s order, the Special Counsel facilitate for himself and all attorneys in the Office of Special Counsel at least 3 hours of continuing legal education regarding ethical conduct in the practice of law, above and beyond the requirements imposed by SCR 31.02; and

5. Mandating that the Special Counsel, and any person working with or on behalf of the Special Counsel, cease and desist from communicating or attempting to communicate with any represented party, including officials and employees of the City of Green Bay.

A court filing states the parties agreed that the city would produce 20,000 pages of documents in lieu of testimony from the Mayor.

“That decision was not made unilaterally but was the outcome of negotiations between the Office of Special Counsel and Outside Counsel for Green Bay. That agreement was memorialized in writing and sent to the Special Counsel. In the same letter, Green Bay described its expectations if the Special Counsel was to seek testimony in the future: “Per our discussions, Green Bay understands that neither further document production nor witness attendance is necessary at this time in response to the Special Counsel’s inquiries of September 30 and October 6. In the event that the Special Counsel at a later date seeks any additional documents from Green Bay or any witness testimony on behalf of Green Bay or any of its officials, such a request should include information regarding specific topics on which information is sought, the timeframe to be covered in any testimony, and the venue and timing in which any testimony is requested.”

“As outlined above, the misconduct embodied by the Special Counsel’s Petition is egregious. The injury to Mayor Genrich is significant—and difficult to precisely quantify. As Mark Twain famously observed, ‘A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is lacing up its boots.’ That is what happened here. The Special Counsel not only misrepresented matters in his Petition to this Court, but by failing to serve that Petition on Mayor Genrich and then announcing the filing in public testimony before the Committee, the Special Counsel generated surprise, outrage, and extensive media coverage for his trumped up allegations. When Mayor Genrich prevails on the merits, that story will not undo the harm caused by the Special Counsel’s bombshell of mistruths. The best way to mitigate that is to require the Special Counsel himself to publicly proclaim the fundamental truth here: Mayor Genrich violated no law or duty in not providing testimony last month to the Special Counsel. To help the truth lace up its boots, the Special Counsel should be required to make this proclamation both in the state’s largest newspapers and in the same forum he initially misled the public, in testimony before the Committee,” reads the filing.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 21.

