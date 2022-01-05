Fond du Lac Salvation Army warming shelter hopes to reopen next week

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been nearly a month since the Fond du Lac Salvation Army has hosted clients in its warming shelter. In early December, the shelter was forced to move operations off-site, limiting not only the services it offers to the homeless population-- but also forcing the organization to turn people away.

The cots at the Fond du Lac warming shelter haven’t been used for almost a month. It was the night of December 6th when the shelter was forced to close after both clients and staff members contracted COVID. Since then, staffing has really been the biggest obstacle to reopening.

According to Major Kim Welch, “Normally you would want two people on duty all of the time, so you’re talking about 12 people. We have two and a half, that’s what we have with shelter staff.”

As it waits for staff to apply for openings and volunteers to come forward, The Salvation Army has been housing its clients at an off-site location, but cost and capacity are an issue.

The on-site facility can host up to 40 people. Right now, The Salvation Army is housing less than half of that.

“We’ve had to turn people away, we’ve had to try and send them, give them information about other shelters and most of them, we don’t have them in our county - we have to send them out of the county basically which you don’t like doing that,” says Maj. Welch.

To help fill the gap, The Salvation Army has relied on the generous community -- collecting donations including sleeping mats. It’s also put together “Hope Bags” for anyone who needs a warm blanket or daily necessities.

“Sometimes we have people come in and we have to say no, we don’t have any place for you to stay, but you can have this and it will have some hygiene items and some gloves, mittens, things like that in there to help them,” adds Welch.

And The Salvation Army hopes to put together enough staff and volunteers to enable them to reopen their on-site facility by next Monday.

