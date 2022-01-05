Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow causing slick roads

Snowy and slick roads at the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay. Jan. 5, 2021.
Snowy and slick roads at the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay. Jan. 5, 2021.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Steady snow will be a headache for drivers in Northeast Wisconsin Wednesday.

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for snow and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay says a crash involving a semi truck slowed traffic on the Leo Frigo Bridge Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 map indicates all highways in the area are snow covered.

First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson says various bands of snow are moving across the region.

“Little change in this situation is anticipated in the next few hours, so most roads will remain snow covered and slippery,” reads an advisory from the National Weather Service. “Winds were increasing this morning, particularly over the Fox Valley. That may result in some blowing and drifting of the snow especially in open areas. Because of the hazardous road conditions, be sure to account for slower than normal travel and drive carefully.”

