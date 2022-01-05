FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow causing slick roads

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Steady snow will be a headache for drivers in Northeast Wisconsin Wednesday.

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for snow and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay says a crash involving a semi truck slowed traffic on the Leo Frigo Bridge Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 map indicates all highways in the area are snow covered.

First Alert Meteorologist Keith Gibson says various bands of snow are moving across the region.

“Little change in this situation is anticipated in the next few hours, so most roads will remain snow covered and slippery,” reads an advisory from the National Weather Service. “Winds were increasing this morning, particularly over the Fox Valley. That may result in some blowing and drifting of the snow especially in open areas. Because of the hazardous road conditions, be sure to account for slower than normal travel and drive carefully.”

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: crash in southbound lanes of I-41 south of Hwy. 26 in the Oshkosh area. A semi appears to have gone off the road. Roads are slippery and snow is blowing. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/HdfWFgx27l — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) January 5, 2022

10:15 AM - various snow bands are moving across the region this morning. Plan on extra slick roads if you encounter them. #wiwx #miwx pic.twitter.com/Ij8GsF8Xye — Keith Gibson (@WeatherManKG) January 5, 2022

(943 AM) Please drive with extreme care this morning. Here is a latest web cam from Atkinson on ramp to 43 S (Tower Dr) - two vehicle accident involving a semi. Roads remain snow covered and slippery, with reduce vsby with the gusty west winds. Expect closures/delays! #wiwx pic.twitter.com/oOaSOlwX3A — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) January 5, 2022

Snow and strong winds could cause some problems on the roads today. Before heading out, clear snow and ice from your vehicle’s windows, lights, roof, and hood. Snow and ice sliding off your roof or blowing off your hood can be dangerous. Turn your headlights on if you're driving. pic.twitter.com/2Xe9JsDEV1 — WI State Patrol (@wistatepatrol) January 5, 2022

Use caution on bridges, overpasses and ramps during winter storms. These areas often freeze up faster than adjacent road surfaces. Bridges and overpasses lose heat from above and below the surface, while roads only lose heat from the immediate surface above. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/zDhQUdgUCD — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) January 4, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.