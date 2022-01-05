COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Over 10,000 cases, 65 deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s state health department reported the highest one-day increase in new coronavirus cases, far above the record 8,058 cases reported Tuesday, which was attributed to data coming in from the holiday weekend.

Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the latest test results identified 10,288 people infected with COVID-19. That caused the 7-day average to spike by more than 500, from 5,711 to 6,260 cases per day. It’s getting close to the highest 7-day average of 6,498 cases reported on November 17, 2020. On average, 1 in 4 tests in the past week came back positive for the virus (the previous peak was 17.4% in November, 2020).

Today's #COVID19_WI update. And for the second day in a row, we have a record high new confirmed cases – 10,288. Please protect yourself and your community. Help us #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/kcBqlXhW35 pic.twitter.com/p7unChzfWa — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 5, 2022

The DHS typically releases its report on the spread of the virus on Wednesdays. As of last week, there were 52 counties where the virus activity was “Very High” and 20 counties where it was “Critically High.”

Wisconsin has had a total 1,023,729 people test positive for COVID-19 at least once during the pandemic, equal to slightly more than 1 in 5 Wisconsin residents. Calumet County topped 9,000 cases with this latest report.

The state also added 65 people to COVID-19′s death toll. The DHS says 44 of these deaths were in the past 30 days, causing the 7-day average to edge up from 20 to 21 deaths per day. Manitowoc County submitted 5 death reports; Calumet County submitted 3; Brown and Winnebago counties each reported 2 more deaths; and Dodge, Fond du Lac and Waupaca counties each reported 1.

Since the pandemic began, 1 in every 100 cases was fatal. One in 20 cases resulted in hospitalization. By our calculations, the hospitalization rate has tumbled more than two-tenths of a percent in less than a month to 5.07%. Trouble is, with case numbers soaring, even a lower percentage still equals a lot of people. Patient populations have been growing. DHS numbers indicate another 186 people were admitted to hospitals in the past 24-hour period.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,963 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized on Tuesday -- the latest data available -- with 462 of them in intensive care, an all-time high. Northeast region hospitals were treating 188 COVID-19 patients, with 46 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 112 patients, with 23 in ICU.

The DHS says 62.2% of Wisconsinites received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19, with 58.3% of the state’s population completing their vaccine series, shy of 3.4 million people (3,398,183). Wisconsinites completed their vaccine series, out of 62.2%. These include 61.4% of girls and women and 54.7% of boys and men who are considered fully vaccinated. We’re approaching 1 in 6 children ages 5 to 11 completing their vaccine series, with more than 1 in 5 so far getting a shot.

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 21.6% received vaccine (+0.2)/15.8% completed vaccinations (+0.3)

12 to 17: 57.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.7% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 57.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 61.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 67.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 70.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/66.7% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/73.9% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/81.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

WEDNESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 63.5% 60.0% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 55.3% (+0.1) 52.5% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 50.8% 48.0% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 77.2% (+0.1) 72.4% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 54.0% 50.9% Forest (9,004) 51.0% 48.2% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.5% (-0.1) 48.9% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.1% 52.5% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.5% 49.5% Langlade (19,189) 52.8% (+0.1) 50.2% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.9% (+0.1) 55.9% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.0% 49.2% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.6% (+0.2) 74.3% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51.7% 49.1% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 62.4% 58.9% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.4% 44.3% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 60.9% (+0.1) 57.5% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.2% (+0.1) 51.4% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.8% 42.4% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 60.6% (+0.1) 56.9% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 289,564 (61.0%, +0.1) 273,881 (57.7%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 321,103 (58.4%, +0.1) 302,831 (55.1%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,628,879 (62.2%, +0.1) 3,398,183 (58.3%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829.

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 52,225 cases (+538) (311 deaths) (+2)

Calumet – 9,024 cases (+40) (81 deaths) (+3)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,784 cases (+68) (75 deaths)

Dodge – 18,655 cases (+122) (242 deaths) (+1)

Door – 4,773 cases (+258) (41 deaths)

Florence - 638 cases (+8) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 21,761 cases (+313) (187 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 1,805 cases (+28) (36 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,962 cases (+33) (34 deaths) (+1)

Green Lake - 3,168 cases (+23) (41 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,747 cases (+31) (59 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,692 cases (+30) (37 deaths)

Langlade - 3,699 cases (+35) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 13,288 cases (+126) (117 deaths) (+5)

Marinette - 7,596 cases (+131) (85 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,151 cases (+33) (54 deaths) (+1)

Menominee – 1,126 cases (+13) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 7,380 cases (+50) (73 deaths)

Outagamie – 32,162 cases (+209) (278 deaths)

Shawano – 7,543 cases (+59) (97 deaths)

Sheboygan – 21,818 cases (+190) (183 deaths)

Waupaca – 8,754 cases (+70) (168 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 3,704 cases (+22) (60 deaths)

Winnebago – 30,884 cases (+354) (279 deaths) (+2)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Michigan did not update numbers on Dec. 31 due to the holiday.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.