CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Bogus COVID-19 tests

FDA sign
FDA sign(NBC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WBAY) - With the increase in demand for COVID-19 tests nationwide, the FDA is warning about fake or unapproved COVID-19 tests.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau says robocalls are directing consumers to websites that look like a clinic or medical supply company. They may offer at-home test kits or tests that are sent to a lab. Often they’re short on details, like how the test works or what laboratory processes it.

Not only can they give people the wrong results, the scammers are getting personal information in the process, such as credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, health insurance or Medicare information, or birth dates. You may not even receive a test kit while the scammers got what they wanted.

The BBB encourages you to do research on legitimate options. The FDA website has a full list of approved antigen tests and testing companies.

