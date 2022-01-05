Advertisement

BURSTS OF SNOW & WIND THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... We have widespread light snow across northeast Wisconsin. Travel will be slow and slippery this morning. Our storm will drag a trough of low pressure across the area into the midday and afternoon hours. As this boundary pushes through northeast Wisconsin, we may see wind gusts around 30 mph and some snow squalls. These bursts of heavier snow may sharply reduce visibility and also cause blowing and drifting snow. Drivers should be alert to sudden, and potentially dangerous changes with the weather through this afternoon.

Most of the snow will be ending this evening. The bulk of northeast Wisconsin will see 2-5″ of fluffy accumulation. However, blustery northwest winds blowing across the Bay will likely keep snow showers alive in Door County overnight and into tomorrow too.

Much colder weather is on the horizon. We’re going to get two blasts of bitter cold air through early next week. Highs will drop back into the teens, with only single digit highs on Monday. Each wave of frigid air will bring some nasty wind chills. “Feel-like temperatures” early Friday and again early Monday may plunge into the -10° to -25° range. This will be easily be the coldest air so far this winter...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/N 10-25+ MPH

THURSDAY: NW/N 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Snow and wind. Afternoon snow squalls possible. Blowing and drifting. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Colder and blustery. Snow ending (2-5″ for most), but lingering in Door County. LOW: 14

THURSDAY: Cloudy and colder. A few snow showers, especially in Door County. HIGH: 18 LOW: -1

FRIDAY: Harsh wind chills early. Sunshine returns. HIGH: 13 LOW: 2

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder, but turning breezy. Late flakes. HIGH: 29 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: Sunny, but colder and blustery. Harsh wind chills at NIGHT. HIGH: 12 LOW: -12

MONDAY: Harsh wind chills. Sunny, but frigid. HIGH: 2 LOW: -11

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 12

