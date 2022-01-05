BURSTS OF SNOW & WIND THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON

The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through the afternoon and into the early evening... Temperatures have continued to fall throughout the day with many spots staying in the lower teens or 20s through the afternoon. This of course will mean slick spots for the evening commute as snow continues to come down. Some moderate bands of snow could move through areas like Green Bay and the Fox Cities between 2-5pm this afternoon reducing visibility to under a mile. Be extra cautious out there on the roads as an additional 1-2″ of accumulation will be possible for most, with even higher amounts in Door County.

Most of the snow will be ending this evening. The bulk of northeast Wisconsin will have seen 2-5″ of fluffy accumulation when all is said and done. Even once the snow stops, blustery northwest winds will allow for blowing snow overnight and could create hazardous travel for your Monday morning commute. You’ll definitely want to check the road conditions before heading to work tomorrow morning.

Another blast of cold air will filter into the region as our current weathermaker pulls away tonight. Overnight temperatures will drop into the teens, and will stay in the teens through Friday. On Friday, wind chills will fall into subzero territory, and although there will be a brief “warm up” on Saturday, Sunday through Tuesday next week look to be Frigid with highs either in the single digits or teens.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-25+ MPH

THURSDAY: NNW 5-15+ MPH

AFTERNOON: Snow and wind. Snow squalls possible. Blowing and drifting. Falling temps. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Colder and blustery. Snow ending (2-5″ for most), but lingering in Door County. LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Cloudy and colder. A few snow showers, especially in Door County. HIGH: 18 LOW: -1

FRIDAY: Subzero chills early. Sunshine returns. HIGH: 13 LOW: 2

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder, but turning breezy. Late flakes/drizzle. HIGH: 29 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, colder and blustery. Harsh wind chills at NIGHT. HIGH: 15 LOW: -18

MONDAY: Harsh wind chills. Sunny, but frigid. HIGH: 4 LOW: -9

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Cold. HIGH: 15

