Appleton Police Department to hold first ever ‘Women in Public Safety Day’

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - On Monday, February 21, the department will hold its first-ever “Women in Public Safety Day,” an immersive event to show young women there is space for them in law enforcement.

The one-day event will provide girls and women ages 15 to 20 a hands-on experience within the fields of public safety. Led by local women in the professions of police, corrections, dispatch, and legal services, the hope is to give young women a comprehensive, first-hand account of those currently in the field.

“Most people when you talk to them don’t even know that that’s an option. And I think for a lot of women, specifically, what we see is they don’t think that they can, can do that job. And what we want to tell them is yes, you can and you can do more than that. And so that’s what this event is about,” Lt. Meghan Cash with the Appleton PD said.

Like most departments around the world, Appleton police have struggled to retain officers. They hope by opening up the conversation, they can encourage more women to fill their empty spots.

“It can be a little daunting to think about the physical aspect of the job, The violence that can sometimes occur within law enforcement. And I think a lot of women can look at that and go, ‘I’m not sure that that’s for me,’ but there’s so much more to the job,” Cash said.

To sign up for the Women in Public Safety Day click here.

