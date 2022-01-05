3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Powered by Wi-Fi

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is a showcase of tomorrow’s hottest consumer technology.

One of the first items leaked isn’t the biggest in size but shows a giant advance in how we might power our gadgets in the future.

Samsung’s Eco Remote doesn’t use throwaway batteries like most TV remotes. Like the version introduced last year, it can be charged using its built-in solar cell or a USB cable (like a smartphone). This year, it can also be fully charged by radio waves, such as signals from your internet Wi-Fi router.

Brad Spakowitz looks at the power of this wireless charging capability in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

