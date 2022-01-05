$2.2 million proposed for new Brown County 911 communications tower

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Public Safety Committee voted Tuesday night to use $2.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, also known as ARPA, to construct a new, 300-foot 911 communications tower.

The budget item now goes before the Brown County Board of Supervisors for a final vote.

“There’s going to be some zoning and some conditional use permits and things like that that we’re going to have work through,” Brown County Public Safety Communications Director Cullen Peltier said. “We want to get that process rolling as quickly as possible because that can cost some time. And then, we want to get into building as soon as we can.”

A 911 cell tower currently sits on top of the Cofrin Library at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Yet, last summer Governor Tony Evers signed a budget allocating $96 million for a new library after school officials said the building was falling apart and beyond repair.

According to Brown County officials, the university sent them a cease-and-desist letter to remove the tower by September of 2023.

Moreover, there’s urgency to get this done quickly with inflation and the high costs of building materials.

“So we’ll have a savings because we’re going to do it early. We should have some savings because it seems like costs continue to increase,” Tom Lund, a member on the Brown County Public Safety Committee, said.

The new 911 tower would be located near the Brown County Jail. County officials plan to speak with residents who live near the proposed site.

“I plan on working with law enforcement and fire agencies from that jurisdiction [and] from the county jurisdictions coming together with us to meet with these people to explain the need for this tower,” Peltier said.

It’s one of seven cell towers in Brown County that emergency responders use.

