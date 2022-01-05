Advertisement

2021 was a bounceback year for Wisconsin tourism

By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local tourism leaders say 2021 was a bounce back year but still far from normal for the travel and tourism industry.

“Most of us in, well probably in a lot of industries, but particularly in tourism, we just sort of don’t count 2020,” Discover Green Bay president Brad Toll says.

After the pandemic ravaged 2020, Discover Green Bay figured 2021 had to be better. Sure enough, it was better -- much better -- with leisure travel leading the recovery.

Toll says hotel occupancy in the Green Bay area rose 51.2% last year, 6% off pre-pandemic averages. Those visitors paid the same average room rate of $108 as they did in 2019.

“It’s amazing when you box people in their house for a period of time, when they do escape they travel everywhere and we really saw that,” said Toll.

One area, though, that hasn’t recovered is business travel for conventions and meetings. Toll calls this “the missing piece.”

”A lot of people think there will be some recovery in ‘22. I think there will be some, but probably ‘23, and there’s people that are on the side that it’s never going to come back. I think it will, just in that if you’re not meeting with your client face to face, someone else is,” said Toll.

While 2021 may have been about weathering the storm, Toll says the tourism industry is not out of the woods. He and his staff continue to keep a close eye on emerging coronavirus variants and implore visitors to get vaccinated.

“It’s a delicate balance between everything to keep people safe and keep businesses open and keep people with jobs.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Third person dies after Shawano County explosion, names released
The Center for Childhood Safety in Brown County demonstrates the proper and safe way for an...
“It’s avoidable.” Sheriff pushes for prevention efforts after infant co-sleeping death
Lincoln High School in Manitowoc
Police: Manitowoc teacher assaulted by student at Lincoln High School
Man found dead in bushes on Oshkosh street
Betty White's husband
Betty White’s husband is buried in Wisconsin

Latest News

Chandler Halderson
Prosecutor: Chandler Halderson’s father unwound lies about son’s personal life ahead of alleged homicides
Republican lawmakers authored bills to attract and retain law enforcement officers
Republican bill seeks to recruit, retain law enforcement officers
Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon
Local tourism starts a comeback
Financial assistance needed to help with development of former Brin building site
Major push for housing underway in downtown Menasha
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
What to know about COVID-19 during Influenza season