2021 was a bounceback year for Wisconsin tourism

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local tourism leaders say 2021 was a bounce back year but still far from normal for the travel and tourism industry.

“Most of us in, well probably in a lot of industries, but particularly in tourism, we just sort of don’t count 2020,” Discover Green Bay president Brad Toll says.

After the pandemic ravaged 2020, Discover Green Bay figured 2021 had to be better. Sure enough, it was better -- much better -- with leisure travel leading the recovery.

Toll says hotel occupancy in the Green Bay area rose 51.2% last year, 6% off pre-pandemic averages. Those visitors paid the same average room rate of $108 as they did in 2019.

“It’s amazing when you box people in their house for a period of time, when they do escape they travel everywhere and we really saw that,” said Toll.

One area, though, that hasn’t recovered is business travel for conventions and meetings. Toll calls this “the missing piece.”

”A lot of people think there will be some recovery in ‘22. I think there will be some, but probably ‘23, and there’s people that are on the side that it’s never going to come back. I think it will, just in that if you’re not meeting with your client face to face, someone else is,” said Toll.

While 2021 may have been about weathering the storm, Toll says the tourism industry is not out of the woods. He and his staff continue to keep a close eye on emerging coronavirus variants and implore visitors to get vaccinated.

“It’s a delicate balance between everything to keep people safe and keep businesses open and keep people with jobs.”

