Voting opens to name new Neenah middle school

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - People living in the Neenah Joint School District are encouraged to vote on the name of the new middle school, which will replace the existing high school in 2023.

A new high school will open in the fall of 2023. The current high school building will become a middle school for grades 5 through 8. Shattuck Middle School will be closed. Horace Mann Middle School will become an elementary school.

The community submitted more than 200 possible names for the middle school. A committee whittled that down to 15, and middle school students voted for their favorite five last month. Listed alphabetically, the finalists are:

Memorial Middle School

Neenah Middle School

Riverside Middle School

Rocket Middle School

Shattuck Academy

Votes can be registered on the Neenah Joint School District website. Again, voting is only for residents of the school district. Voting ends Friday, January 21.

