Voting opens to name new Neenah middle school

Current Neenah High School
Current Neenah High School(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - People living in the Neenah Joint School District are encouraged to vote on the name of the new middle school, which will replace the existing high school in 2023.

A new high school will open in the fall of 2023. The current high school building will become a middle school for grades 5 through 8. Shattuck Middle School will be closed. Horace Mann Middle School will become an elementary school.

The community submitted more than 200 possible names for the middle school. A committee whittled that down to 15, and middle school students voted for their favorite five last month. Listed alphabetically, the finalists are:

  • Memorial Middle School
  • Neenah Middle School
  • Riverside Middle School
  • Rocket Middle School
  • Shattuck Academy

Votes can be registered on the Neenah Joint School District website. Again, voting is only for residents of the school district. Voting ends Friday, January 21.

