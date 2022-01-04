SNOW & WIND ON WEDNESDAY

Enjoy this afternoon’s relatively mild air and light wind because our next weather maker is going to really whip things up tomorrow.

Wednesday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for snow, blowing snow, and high wind gusts. A clipper system will spread some snow our way by mid to late evening and it will continue throughout the day Wednesday. Between 2″ to 5″ of snow is possible for most of us, with lesser amounts south of Lake Winnebago and higher totals possible across north central Wisconsin and into the U.P. The National Weather Service has put our entire area (minus Menominee County, MI) under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from mid evening tonight through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts over 30 or even 40 mph are possible along with the snow late tonight and Wednesday and that will lead to blowing & drifting. Travel issues are likely so be sure to add extra time to your AM and PM commutes.

Colder air settles back in for Thursday and Friday. Harsh subzero wind chills are likely Thursday night and into Friday morning. Actual air temperatures will be below zero for many of us as well.

A brief warm up is on tap for Saturday into Saturday night. This will also come with the chance for either light snow or wintry mix.

Even colder air is expected for the end of the weekend and early next week. It may be the coldest air of the season to date. Early projections suggest high temperatures may really struggle to get above zero... and that mean’s things will be really cold at night. Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: WSW/WNW 10-25 G30-40 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Snow develops. Slippery travel late. LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Periods of snow... 2-5″ for most folks. Blowing & drifting possible. HIGH: 28 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 17 LOW: -5

FRIDAY: Harsh wind chills. Sun & clouds. HIGH: 12 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Chance of snow or wintry mix. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 18 LOW: -6

MONDAY: Harsh morning wind chills. Sunny, but frigid. HIGH: 5

