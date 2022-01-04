Advertisement

SNOW LIKELY LATE TONIGHT & ON WEDNESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
It’s a seasonable January morning across northeast Wisconsin. Temperatures will rise out of the teens and climb into the 20s and 30s. It’s actually not going to be as cold this afternoon thanks to a brisk south wind. However, any morning sunshine will fade away behind increasing cloud cover.

There’s a new weathermaker heading our way... The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY later tonight and lasting until 6 pm tomorrow. An “Alberta Clipper” storm system will intensify as it swings into the northern Great Lakes. Over a foot of heavy snow will fall along the south shore of Lake Superior, while closer to home in northeast Wisconsin, most of us will see 2-5″. A blustery west wind tomorrow will reduce visibility and cause areas of blowing snow. Drivers should plan on slow and slippery travel across the area. Wednesday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Once this storm is gone, look for a blast of bitter cold air. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the teens. Harsh subzero wind chills are likely Thursday night and into Friday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Not as cold this afternoon. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Snow develops. Slippery travel late. LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Periods of snow... 2-5″ for most folks. Blowing & drifting possible. HIGH: 28 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 18 LOW: -3

FRIDAY: Harsh wind chills early. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 12 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Milder, but turning breezy. Late snow showers. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 25 LOW: 0

MONDAY: Harsh morning wind chills. Sunny, but frigid. HIGH: 9

