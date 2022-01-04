Referendum planning underway in Appleton Area School District

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A referendum that was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic could be back on the ballot in the Appleton Area School District.

The first of two focus groups met Monday night to discuss needs which include the potential construction of a new school.

District officials told the crowd eleven of their sixteen elementary schools are overcrowded, or at capacity right now.

Huntley Elementary is at the top of that list.

It’s on the northeast side of Appleton, which is an area that continues to see tremendous growth.

“It is the growth north of highway 41 that is causing overcrowding at Huntley. So what we would look to do is build a new elementary school right near Appleton North High School, right on property we’ve owned for several years,” said Greg Hartjes, Chief Financial Officer for the district.

A new school would divide Huntley’s student population in half, and even have a ripple effect, as the district realigns it’s boundaries filling up space in other schools where enrollment has gone down.

During the meeting, parents and staff members were also asked about other needs, including improvements to both middle schools.

School Board President Kay Eggert added, “Much of the instruction now requires more space. We have programs that are operating in spaces that are not adequate.”

A price tag, for the referendum is still being debated, but previously, before the pandemic the district said it would seek $98 million.

Hartjes said, “Let’s say we go to referendum next year, we pass a referendum it would take several years to build a new elementary school and we want to be able to be in a new elementary school and in these new STEM spaces at our middle schools possibly by the fall of 2024.”

A community survey will go out later in the spring, and the district says if a the referendum is to go on the ballot this November, the school board would have to vote by August.

The second focus group will meet on January 18th at 6:30pm.

It’s open to the public.

