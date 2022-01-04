Police: Manitowoc teacher assaulted by student at Lincoln High School

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc school officials are reassuring teachers, staff and students that its schools are safe after a teacher was assaulted.

Police say the teacher, a 51-year-old woman, was repeatedly punched and kicked by a student last month.

Manitowoc Public School District Superintendent Mark Holzman told Action 2 News he can’t comment directly on the incident, yet says more and more students from kindergarten to 12th grade are engaging in bad behavior.

“We have more students who are in need of care, but they’re bringing to the public schools whatever they have, whatever is in our community, and it’s our job to respond to that,” Holzman said.

According to the superintendent, there was a rise last year in in-school and out-of-school suspensions.

Action 2 News obtained a police report showing a 51-year-old teacher was assaulted on December 9 at Lincoln High School. We aren’t identifying her because she’s a victim.

The student who is accused of the assault met with administrators earlier in the day over a threatening message posted on social media. That student then left the school without permission but returned.

According to police, the teacher found them in her classroom using a phone. We aren’t identifying the student since they are a minor.

When the teacher hung up the call, police say the student punched the teacher in the face then repeatedly hit her with the phone and kicked her several times.

The teacher got entangled in the phone’s cords, but eventually another teacher intervened. The student, who faces several charges, including battery to a school employee, is also accused of throwing a wooden chair at the teacher, striking her.

“Our staff are looking for tools that they can use and supports that they can have in order to deal with students who have this explosive increased behavior,” Holzman said.

The December 9 incident led the district to issue a hold at Lincoln High School, preventing students and staff from moving between classrooms.

An email sent to parents regarding the hold stated “at no point throughout the duration this HOLD were any other members of our learning community in danger.”

Manitowoc Public School District School Board President Dave Nickels also says children are arriving to school with problems.

“We need parents and we need the community to understand that these children are coming to school with behavior issues. They’re not occurring at school itself, that’s maybe when the incident highlights itself,” Nickels said.

Holzman added, “If our public schools don’t have great people working in them, we aren’t going to provide great outputs for our communities to advance. It’s a mission.”

A training for Manitowoc teachers on verbal intervention has been scheduled for January 19, according to Holzman. The district also has several mental health advocates stationed at its schools.

