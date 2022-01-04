Advertisement

Police investigate two persons of interest in Fond du Lac homicide

Fond du Lac police canvass a neighborhood after a 26-year-old man was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a home on 8th Street
Fond du Lac police canvass a neighborhood after a 26-year-old man was found dead of apparent gunshot wounds at a home on 8th Street
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they’ve developed two persons of interest in the homicide of a 26-year-old man in Fond du Lac.

The persons of interest are in custody on unrelated probation violations. No names were released.

Detectives are conducting interviews and evidence is being processed at the State Crime Lab.

On Oct. 17, 2021, 26-year-old Benzel T. Rose was found shot to death at a home in the 300 block of 8th Street. A 911 call was placed at 11:56 p.m.

“This incident remains under active investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. No further details or information are being released at this time,” reads a statement from the police department.

If you have information, contact police at (920) 322-7222. To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740.

