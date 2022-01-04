PERIODS OF SNOW TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

We’ll be going into a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY tonight and throughout Wednesday for snow, blowing snow, and high wind gusts. The first flakes will begin flying across central Wisconsin late this evening with steadier snow spreading eastward through the night. Road conditions will deteriorate quickly with temperatures in the 20s.

Periods of snow can be expected throughout Wednesday... plan on slippery roads for both the morning and evening commutes. Any snow should be done falling by the evening. Overall totals will range from 3-6″ across the Northwoods to 2-4″ around Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Lower totals, 1-3″ are expected south and east of Lake Winnebago. Wind gusts of 30 or even 40 mph are possible along with the snow and that will lead to blowing and drifting... especially in open country.

Colder air settles back in for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will hold steady in the middle 20s Wednesday, dropping to around 10° at night. Harsh, sub-zero wind chills are likely Thursday night and into Friday morning. Actual air temperatures will be below zero for many of us as well.

A brief warm up is on tap for Saturday into Saturday night. This will also come with the chance for either light snow or wintry mix. But, even colder air is expected for the end of the weekend and early next week. It may be the coldest air so far this season. Early projections suggest high temperatures may really struggle to get above zero... and that mean’s things will be really cold at night. Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: W/NW 10-20 MPH, GUSTS 30-40 MPH

THURSDAY: NNW 5-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Snow showers develop. Slippery travel late. LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Periods of snow... 2-5″ for most. Blowing & drifting possible. HIGH: 23 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 17 LOW: -5

FRIDAY: Harsh wind chills. Sun & clouds. HIGH: 12 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Clouds thicken. Chance of snow or wintry mix developing LATE. HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 20 LOW: -6

MONDAY: Harsh morning wind chills. Turning sunny, but frigid and blustery. HIGH: 5 LOW: -7

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny but cold. HIGH: 10

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.