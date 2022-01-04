No. 23 Wisconsin tops No. 3 Purdue behind Davis’ 37 points

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored a career-high 37 points on Monday night to give No. 23 Wisconsin a 74-69 win over No. 3 Purdue.

The Badgers (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) used a late 16-5 run to take control and win its third straight. Brad Davison added 15 points, and Davis also had 14 rebounds.

Wisconsin hadn’t beat Purdue (13-2, 1-2) on its home court since 2014.

Purdue’s Zach Edey took advantage of his size by scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, while Jaden Ivey added 14 points. But it wasn’t enough to extend Purdue’s 13-game home winning streak or make it five straight. Purdue hadn’t lost since Dec. 9 at Rutgers.

Wisconsin held Purdue to a season-low first-half point total (24). Ivey opened the second half by scoring eight straight points to help Purdue to a 34-32 lead.

An Ivey layup made it 49-42 with 11:11 to go, and it looked like the Boilermakers would coast. Instead, the Badgers charged back and then rallied again to take a 71-63 lead with 1 minute to play.

