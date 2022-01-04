New safety protocols start Wednesday at Green Bay public high schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New safety protocols will go into effect Wednesday at Green Bay public high schools.

Students will be required to wear their IDs during the school day. They will not be allowed to wear winter jackets or blankets to class. Those must be placed in a locker during the school day.

The protocols come after a student brought a handgun into Green Bay East High School and several threats were made against Preble High School.

As provided by the district, here are the new rules, :

1. Students entering the school will have their IDs checked by monitors and administration. Students must have IDs in hand and visible as they enter the building at any time during the day. Students that cannot find their IDs, will be checked in by administration in the main office. Students without IDs will be able to get a new ID in the main office.

2. Students must wear their IDs at all times during the school day to be visible by all staff. Students will not be able to wear winter jackets or blankets during the school day. Outerwear and blankets will need to be placed in the locker for the day. We encourage students to wear fleece or layers of clothing since rooms range in temperature. This will help with the visibility of the ID. If there is a question on what is considered a winter jacket or outer wear, administration will make the final determination.

3. The only entry door for East High is Door #1. All other doors are locked throughout the day. If another door is breached, i.e. a student(s) lets in any other individual through a door that is not door #1, then all individuals that are involved will be subject to search and other disciplinary actions.

