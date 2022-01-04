LaFleur, Packers plan to play stars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the second straight year the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC goes through Lambeau Field. This Packers have the dilemma of a possible extra week off for their stars after securing the top seed ahead of the regular season finale.

In 2011 Mike McCarthy chose to sit many of his stars in week 17. Only to see his team sent packing in the divisional round by the New York Giants.

After their latest win over the Vikings both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams said they want to play. Rodgers is in a groove right now after throwing 18 touchdowns without an interception in the last six games. Over that same span Adams has eight touchdowns and is also playing some of his best football of the season.

So of course right now the plan for Matt LaFleur and company is all gas with now break, or an extra week off in this case.

“I’m sure if you asked 100 different people, they’d give you 100 different answers on what we should do. Right now the mindset going into this is we’re going to play our guys, and we’re going to approach it like every other game. I’m not comfortable having essentially a three week lay off for out guys, and I know you can look at it a million different ways, and there’s never a right answer unless it works out,” said Matt LaFleur.

There are a few players that have accumulated plenty of rust this season. Especially injured stars David Bakhtiari, Za’Darius Smith, and Jaire Alexander. Randall Cobb has also been out since November after having core muscle surgery.

Getting some, if not all, of those players back would be a big addition heading into the postseason.

“I like the vide of this team. We’ve had a lot of key players not play for us, and I really feel like it’s a possibility to get a few of those guys back for this stretch run. Obviously Randall is going to be back. Whether he plays this week is up to him and the medical staff. Think about Z, Jaire, and David, and Josh (Myers), that could make things very interesting for us on both sides of the ball,” said Aaron Rodgers.

LaFleur said on Monday they expect Bakhtiari to return to practice this week, and they are continuing to take it day by day as the All-Pro tackle works his way back from a torn ACL.

Alexander has been a fixture at practice over the past few weeks, but is currently on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list. Joining him on the COVID-19 reserve Monday was tackle Dennis Kelly and safety Darnell Savage. New return man David Moore was placed on the practice squad COVID-19 reserve list.

