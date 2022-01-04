Advertisement

Judge orders Assembly Speaker to be questioned about election probe

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge has ordered that Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos sit for a deposition with attorneys for a liberal watchdog group seeking records related to the GOP-ordered investigation into the 2020 election.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn on Tuesday denied an attempt by Vos and his staff attorney, Steve Fawcett, to block the depositions.

It’s the latest defeat for Vos in the battle between him and American Oversight over records the group is seeking.

Vos has turned over some documents, but the group argues he should be found in contempt for not complying quickly enough with court orders to produce more information.

