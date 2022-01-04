Green Bay schools prepare for critical staff shortages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Public School District is bracing parents for the possibility of changes due to critical staff shortages.

In a letter to parents, the district says the school district has seen an increase of COVID-19 cases among staff after the winter break between Christmas and New Year’s. It says the surge has added to the ordinary staff absences due to other illnesses or caring for sick family members, and a lack of COVID-19 testing options and delayed test results are complicating the matter.

The district says it’s making extra efforts to maintain in-person learning, including using district office staff in classrooms and increasing pay for substitute teachers to have a larger pool of substitutes. However, online learning may be necessary.

The letter says if a school needs to move to virtual learning, families and staff will be notified by 9 o’clock the night before through email, text message and/or an automated phone call. The information will also be shared through local news and the district and school websites.

A school would be in virtual learning for a minimum of three days. The district says that’s to reduce bouncing students between in-person and virtual learning.

The first day of virtual learning will require students to work independently, such as projects assigned through Google Classroom. This gives teachers time to adjust their lesson plans for live instruction over video conferencing.

Co-curricular activities at middle and high school will continue normally unless students and families are told otherwise.

Meal pickup will be available even when schools are in virtual learning mode.

