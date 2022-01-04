COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Over 8,000 new cases identified, highest one-day increase

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports an average 5,711 new coronavirus cases were identified every day over the past 7 days, a significant jump over yesterday’s rolling average which was at 5,392 new cases. This is comparable to where we were in late November 2020, days after the state reached its all-time peak of 6,498 cases on November 17, 2020.

The state says more than 8,000 cases (8,058) were confirmed in the latest test results. The state says that high number is because test results are still coming in after the holiday weekend. We searched our records going back to the first case on February 5, 2020, and we could not find a one-day increase this high that wasn’t on a Monday (because the state doesn’t report daily numbers on weekends).

As we reported yesterday, Wisconsin passed a milestone 1 million cases confirmed since the first COVID-19 case was diagnosed on February 5, 2020, almost two years ago. Since then, the virus has been identified in almost 1 in 6 Wisconsinites. These new cases bring us to a total of 1,013,239.

Since the pandemic began, 1 out of 100 cases were fatal. The state reports 10,133 COVID-19 deaths, 58 more than Monday’s report. The state says 35 of these happened in the last 30 days. However, the 7-day average went down from 22 to 20 deaths per day over the last 7 days. It’s worth nothing the death rate hasn’t been this low in about a year, since late December, 2020 -- while case numbers are soaring right now deaths aren’t rising at an equal rate, and health experts credit vaccinations for minimizing the severity of infections with the delta variant while the omicron variant, which is strengthening its foothold, causes less of a viral load even though it’s more contagious than delta.

The hospitalization rate is down to 5.10%, by our calculations, but hospitals are being overwhelmed by an unavoidable mathematical fact: When you have a very high number of COVID-19 cases, even a smaller percentage can still equal a very high number of patients.

The DHS indicates 264 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24-hour period, the most we could find in a single day since December 1, 2020 -- again, excluding cumulative counts on Monday.

Taking discharges and deaths into account with those new admissions, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports 1,963 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 care, 60 more than the day before. There are a record 462 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, unchanged from Monday. There are 188 COVID-19 patients in the Northeast health care region, including 46 in ICU -- one fewer in ICU but 11 more patients overall. In the Fox Valley region, there are 112 patients among 13 hospitals, with 23 in ICU -- 2 more in ICU and 7 more than the day before.

The 10 hospitals serving 7 counties in the Northeast region report 4 ICU beds, no intermediate care beds, and 8 medical-surgical beds are available. The 13 hospitals serving the 8-county Fox Valley region report there are no ICU or intermediate care beds available, while 4 medical-surgical beds are open. These beds are for patients with any condition, not just COVID-19.

Brown County reached 60% of its population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, out of 63.5% of residents that received at least one shot of vaccine.

Statewide, 58.2% of the population has completed its vaccine series out of the 62.1% that rolled up their sleeve at least once. Almost 3.4 million Wisconsinites are considered fully vaccinated. That includes better than 1 out of 7 5-to-11 year olds.

TUESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 21.4% received vaccine (+0.2)/15.5% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

12 to 17: 57.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 56.9% received vaccine (+0.1)/51.5% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 61.4% received vaccine (+0.1)/56.6% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 67.2% received vaccine (+0.0)/63.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 70.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/66.7% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 77.0% received vaccine (+0.1)/73.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.4% received vaccine (-0.1)/81.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

TUESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 63.5% (+0.1) 60.0% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 55.2% 52.4% Dodge (87,839) 50.8% (+0.1) 47.9% Door (27,668) (NE) 77.1% 72.3% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 54.0% (+0.1) 50.9% Forest (9,004) 51.0% (+0.2) 48.1% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.6% (+0.1) 48.9% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.1% (+0.1) 52.4% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.5% (+0.1) 49.5% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 52.7% 50.1% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.8% 55.8% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.0% 49.2% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.4% (+0.1) 74.2% (+0.5) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51.7% (+0.1) 49.0% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 62.4% (+0.1) 58.8% Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.4% 44.2% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 60.8% 57.4% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.1% 51.3% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.8% 42.4% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 60.5% 56.8% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 289,254 (60.9%) 273,587 (57.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 320,790 (58.3%) 302,477 (55.0%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,624,669 (62.1%) 3,394,433 (58.2%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 51,687 cases (+473) (309 deaths) (+4)

Calumet – 8,984 cases (+33) (78 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,716 cases (75 deaths)

Dodge – 18,533 cases (+92) (241 deaths)

Door – 4,515 cases (41 deaths)

Florence - 630 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 21,448 cases (+91) (186 deaths) (+2)

Forest - 1,777 cases (+15) (36 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,929 cases (33 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,145 cases (+26) (41 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,716 cases (59 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,662 cases (+48) (37 deaths)

Langlade - 3,664 cases (+7) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 13,162 cases (+142) (112 deaths)

Marinette - 7,465 cases (+0) (85 deaths) (+2)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,118 cases (53 deaths)

Menominee – 1,113 cases (+24) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 7,330 cases (+66) (73 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 31,953 cases (+123) (278 deaths) (+3)

Shawano – 7,484 cases (+79) (97 deaths) (+2)

Sheboygan – 21,628 cases (+176) (183 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 8,684 cases (+48) (167 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 3,682 cases (+47) (60 deaths)

Winnebago – 30,530 cases (+114) (277 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Michigan did not update numbers on Dec. 31 due to the holiday.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

