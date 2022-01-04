Charges dropped against one of two men accused in Omro double homicide

OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - One of two men charged following a double murder in the Town of Omro in 2020 saw charges dismissed Tuesday.

Michael Draine was charged with harboring or aiding a felon, a felony punishable by up to 3 1/2 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The prosecutor motioned to have that charge dismissed, according to online court records.

Andrew Clark is charged with shooting and killing Melissa Matz and Lavar Wallace at a home on Elo Rd. on October 21, 2020. Court documents say Clark shot both victims and tried to cover up the crime by starting the house on fire.

Clark was charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with a domestic abuse assessment modifier for one of the counts, and one count of Attempt Mutilating a Corpse, all of which are felonies. The homicide charges alone carry life in prison.

Prosecutors allege Clark called 911 to report the fire, claiming someone broke in to the house. Investigators said Clark’s story didn’t add up, and they found towels and rags soaked with an accelerant near the bodies along with a candle.

Investigators say Clark went with Draine to a nearby bar they knew had security cameras to establish an alibi. Draine told investigators he feared for his life if he didn’t cooperate with Clark.

Clark is scheduled to stand trial next Monday in Winnebago County.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.