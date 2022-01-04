Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: News from space

By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz has an update on the James Webb space telescope, including some uh-oh moments. He also talks about a “cool” website (there’s a tongue-in-cheek joke there) to track the space telescope and the next stages before it begins its mission.

Brad also has news on the International Space Station.

Plus, Earth’s close encounter with the Sun.

He’s got it covered in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Betty White's husband
Betty White’s husband is buried in Wisconsin
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Third person dies after Shawano County explosion, names released
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
Wisconsin passes 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Man found dead in bushes on Oshkosh street
A building explosion in the Town of Lessor. Dec. 31, 2021.
Pressurized container source of deadly explosion in Shawano County

Latest News

Betty White's husband
Betty White’s husband is buried in Wisconsin
Cybersecurity center at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
UWO opens cybersecurity center
Jury selection complete in the Chandler Halderson trial
Jury chosen in trial of Dane Co. man accused of killing his parents
The Brown County sheriff and Center for Childhood Safety are urging parents not to sleep or...
Baby's death raises co-sleeping concerns