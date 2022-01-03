Wisconsin passes 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin passed a major milestone health officials hoped two years ago would never happen. The state passed 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic reached our state 23 months ago.

The Department of Health Services (DHS) reports a total 1,005,150 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus at least once since February 5, 2020, after confirming 10,615 new cases since Friday’s report. That’s about 1 in 6 Wisconsinites.

The DHS says 3,883 cases were confirmed between Sunday and Monday morning. Wisconsin averaged 5,392 new cases each day over the last 7 days, the highest 7-day average since November 24, 2020 -- which was days after cases reached their historical peak in our state (that peak was an average of 6,498 cases on November 17, 2020). Locally, Winnebago County’s total now tops 30,000 cases.

The state has 10,075 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, which is 12 more than the last report on Friday. The DHS says 6 deaths reported in the past day were recent. The 7-day average is steady at 22 deaths. One of the deaths was reported in WBAY’s viewing area, in Waushara County.

Vaccinations took a tumble over the holiday weekend. Our numbers show only 413 people completed their vaccine series since Friday’s report. However, there may be a delay in vaccinators reporting their data to the state because of the holiday and the weekend. Those same vaccinators’ reports show more than 19,000 more doses of vaccines were administered, including more than 14,000 booster shots.

To date, almost 3.4 million Wisconsinites have completed their vaccine series, or 58.2% of the state’s population (keep in mind another 6% is too young to be eligible for any vaccine). The DHS reports more than 3.6 million Wisconsinites, or 62.1% of the population, received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MONDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 21.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/15.3% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

12 to 17: 57.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.5% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

18 to 24: 56.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/51.4% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 61.3% received vaccine (+0.0)/56.5% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

35 to 44: 67.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/63.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 70.0% received vaccine (+0.0)/66.6% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 76.9% received vaccine (+0.0)/73.8% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/81.9% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

MONDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 63.4% (+0.1) 59.9% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 55.2% 52.4% Dodge (87,839) 50.7% (+0.1) 47.9% Door (27,668) (NE) 77.1% (+0.1) 72.3% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 53.9% 50.9% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 50.8% 48.1% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.5% 48.8% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.0% (+0.1) 52.4% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 51.4% 49.4% Langlade (19,189) 52.7% 50.1% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 58.8% (+0.1) 55.8% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.0% (+0.1) 49.2% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 78.3% 73.7% Oconto (37,930) (NE) 51.6% (+0.1) 48.9% (-0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 62.3% 58.8% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 46.4% 44.1% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 60.8% (+0.1) 57.4% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.1% 51.3% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 44.8% (+0.1) 42.4% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 60.5% (+0.1) 56.8% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 289,026 (60.9%, +0.1) 273,332 (57.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 320,607 (58.3% +0.1) 302,209 (55.0%,+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,622,644 (62.1%) 3,392,227 (58.2%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

(We’re waiting for Michigan to update county totals as of 3:17 PM Eastern)

Brown – 51,214 cases (+428) (305 deaths)

Calumet – 8,951 cases (+111) (78 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 3,679 cases (+28) (75 deaths)(+1)

Dodge – 18,441 cases (+7) (241 deaths)

Door – 4,515 cases (41 deaths)

Florence - 626 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 21,357 cases (+275) (184 deaths)

Forest - 1,762 cases (+11) (36 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,890 cases (+11) (33 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,119 cases (+32) (41 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,682 cases (+9) (58 deaths)

Kewaunee – 3,614 cases (+9) (37 deaths)

Langlade - 3,657 cases (+30) (50 deaths)

Manitowoc – 13,020 cases (+46) (112 deaths)

Marinette - 7,465 cases (+34) (83 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,075 cases (+13) (52 deaths)

Menominee – 1,089 cases (+58) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 7,264 cases (+17) (72 deaths)

Outagamie – 31,830 cases (+386) (275 deaths)

Shawano – 7,405 cases (+42) (95 deaths)

Sheboygan – 21,452 cases (+215) (182 deaths)

Waupaca – 8,636 cases (+107) (166 deaths)

Waushara – 3,635 cases (+7) (60 deaths) (+1)

Winnebago – 30,416 cases (+565) (277 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Michigan did not update numbers on Dec. 31 due to the holiday.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

