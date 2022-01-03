Advertisement

Wisconsin Humane Society temporarily halts adoptions at three locations due to staff shortages

(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Humane Society has temporarily halted adoption services at three of its campuses due to COVID-19-related staffing shortages.

WHS announced Monday that the move impacts Door County, Racine and Ozaukee.

Animals up for adoption will be transported to Milwaukee and Green Bay. Those locations will continue adoption services.

WHS encourages people with questions to contact their hotline at (414) 377-7726.

