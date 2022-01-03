WI lawmakers expected to take up GOP bill that seeks to dissolve WI Elections Commission

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - When Wisconsin lawmakers return to the capitol this week, they’ll consider one GOP lawmaker’s bill that seeks to dissolve the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

According to the bill, it would instead put the secretary of state in charge of elections. UW-Madison professor Mike Wagner said returning that responsibility to a partisan office would be a step backward.

“What we’re finding in our research is more people interpret things through a partisan lens than they used to and what that means is they are looking at evidence that’s bad for their side and just deciding that evidence is biased, that evidence isn’t trustworthy,” said Wagner.

The Joint Rules Committee will also take up a GOP proposal that forces the Wisconsin Elections Commission to adopt formal rules on absentee ballots and drop boxes.

Wagner said his research has found people who read opposing viewpoints and have more friends in the other political party are less likely to believe misinformation. He hopes 2022 will include more conversations between people who do not agree.

